KrisEnergy to transfer entire interest in the Block 115/09 production sharing contract. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

KrisEnergy, and together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), an upstream oil and gas company, refers to its announcements dated 14 February 2020 and 19 June 2020 in relation to the entry by its wholly-owned subsidiary, KrisEnergy (Vietnam 115) Ltd. (“Transferor”), into a farm-out agreement with a major international oil and gas company (“Transferee”) for the transfer of its entire 100% working interest in the Block 115/09 production sharing contract, offshore Vietnam for a nominal cash consideration (“Announcements”).

Further to the Announcements, the Company wishes to announce that while parties are actively working towards the fulfilment of conditions precedents under the farm-out agreement, the Transferor and the Transferee have mutually agreed in writing to extend the long stop date to 31 December 2020, or such later date as may be agreed in writing between parties.

Source: Company Press Release