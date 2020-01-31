Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma has become a focal point of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump over its connections to US Democrat Joe Biden

In October 2019, the US House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump (Credit: Wikimedia Commons/US House of Representatives)

The once little-known Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings has found itself thrust into the centre of a presidential impeachment storm over its ties to the son of former US vice-president Joe Biden.

The company’s name has surfaced repeatedly throughout investigations into President Donald Trump’s conduct in office, amid allegations he attempted to coerce leaders in Ukraine into digging dirt on a potential rival in the upcoming US election.

Biden’s son Hunter joined Burisma in 2014 as a board member — around the same time his father was serving under President Obama — holding the position for five years.

Trump argues for a conflict of interests — and even alleges corruption — between Hunter Biden’s role at Burisma and his father’s political activity in the country during the Obama administration.

In a now-infamous July 2019 phone call, Trump allegedly asked Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate both Bidens in return for political favours.

Critics have called this an attempt to strongarm country into discrediting one of his political opponents ahead of the 2020 US presidential election, with Biden considered by many as the Democratic most likely to take on Trump.

Amid all this furore, Burisma has skyrocketed into the public consciousness on both sides of the Atlantic, and here we take a closer look at the story behind the energy firm.

What is Burisma Holdings?

Founded in 2002, Burisma Holdings is an oil and natural gas company owned by Ukrainian oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky.

He is a businessman who previously served in public office in the country, and one who has been the subject of fraud investigations — although never convicted.

The business — which is based in Kyiv (Kiev) but registered in Cyprus — is a holding company for several subsidiaries in the energy industry, including Esko-Pivnich, Pari, Persha Ukrainska Naftogazova Kompaniya, Naftogaz Garant, KUB-Gas and Astroinvest Ukraine.

It is one of the largest natural gas operators in Ukraine, as well as having further interests in Germany, Mexico, Italy and Kazakhstan.

According to the company, it produced 1.3 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas in 2018, and while it does not disclose its financial results, estimates by news agency Reuters suggest this level of production could have generated revenues upwards of $400m.

The Biden connection

In 2014, Hunter Biden — who was at a loose end having been discharged from the US Navy for a positive cocaine drug test — joined the board of Burisma, earning a reported monthly salary of $50,000.

At the time, Reuters cited a statement from Hunter Biden which appeared on the Burisma website, in which he said his role would be to help the company with “transparency, corporate governance and responsibility, international expansion” along with other issues.

His appointment raised a few eyebrows in political and industry circles, given his father’s position as Obama’s right-hand man, as well as Burisma’s chequered history and accusations of fraud against its owner.

Burisma had previously been the subject of anti-corruption probes by domestic lawmakers, while its owner Zlochevsky had been investigated by the UK’s Serious Fraud Office as part of a wider inquiry into claims of money laundering in the Ukraine — although this ended in 2018 due to “insufficient evidence”.

Many commentators have suggested Burisma’s hiring of Hunter Biden — along with other high-profile board members including former Polish president Aleksander Kwaśniewski and former CIA official Cofer Black — were an attempt to deflect attention from corruption investigations and restore some reputational value to its name.

Corporate fraud in Ukraine had become a key issue for vice-president Biden towards the end of the Obama era, and he actively campaigned for reforms in the country — singling out Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin in particular as an obstacle in the fight against corruption.

Pressure from Biden, alongside other international figureheads, eventually led to Shokin’s dismissal in March 2016 for, among other things, his failure to adequately investigate Burisma over claims of money laundering and tax evasion between 2010 and 2012.

The impeachment inquiry

All these factors constellated in the 2019 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, which became the focal point of the impeachment investigation and Senate trial.

A whistleblower complaint led US Democrats to launch their impeachment inquiry after it was alleged Trump pressured the Ukrainian leader to investigate the behaviour of both Joe and Hunter Biden to secure damaging information on them.

It is argued this was an effort to boost his chances against a political rival in the upcoming 2020 presidential elections — something that it is illegal to solicit foreign entities to do.

President Trump has argued the Bidens had a nefarious influence in Ukraine, in particular in regards to the removal of Shokin from office.