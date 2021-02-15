The propylene derivative petrochemical project will produce niche petrochemicals that are otherwise imported by India

The PDPP project at the BPCL Kochi refinery will produce acrylic acid, acrylates, oxo-alcohol, and other petrochemicals. (Credit: SatyaPrem from Pixabay)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated a propylene derivative petrochemical project (PDPP project), built with a cost of INR60bn ($830m) at the BPCL Kochi refinery in Kerala.

According to BPCL, the PDPP project will produce acrylic acid, acrylates, oxo-alcohol, and other niche petrochemicals that are currently being imported by India.

The Indian government claimed that the import substitution of specialised petrochemicals will generate savings of INR40bn ($550m) per annum, The Times of India reported.

The products have applications across paints and coatings, adhesives, solvents, construction industry, water treatment chemicals, and in manufacturing super absorbent polymers.

As per the Indian government, the niche petrochemicals produced at the BPCL Kochi refinery will further encourage Kerala to set up a petrochemical park and other downstream petrochemical factories in the vicinity.

Indian Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted: “BPC Limited’s state-of-the-art Propylene Derivatives Petrochemical Complex is one more step towards creating next-gen infrastructure in the country, that will help harness the full development potential of Kerala and south India.”

Following the PDPP project, the Kochi refinery will have a refining capacity of 5,00,000 metric tonnes per annum of propylene, which is among the primary feed-stocks of petrochemicals.

The project will produce 160,000 tonnes per annum of acrylic acid along with 212,000 tonnes per year of oxy alcohols and acrylates. It will provide direct and indirect employment to 500 people.

Recently, Modi has launched multiple development projects, including an LPG import terminal, in the state of West Bengal.

Built by BPCL, the LPG import terminal is located in Haldia of Purba Medinipur District in West Bengal.

The other development projects include 348km Dobhi Durgapur Natural Gas Pipeline section, which is part of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project.