Consumers Energy, a US-based principal subsidiary of CMS Energy, has announced commencement of operations of the 150MW Gratiot Farms Wind Project in Michigan.

Gratiot Farms Wind Project, which went online on 16 December 2020, features 60 turbines and can provide power to 58,000 residents.

Consumers Energy vice president for enterprise project management, engineering and services Dennis Dobbs said: “We are excited to have completed construction and bring Gratiot Farms online to serve customers. Each kilowatt we generate from renewable sources such as the wind gets us closer to our Clean Energy Plan goal of a net-zero carbon energy future.

“We are committed to be good neighbours in Gratiot County, where our project is providing substantial local tax revenue and well-paying jobs.”

Consumers Energy had acquired the project from developer Enel Green Power America in September 2019, and had assumed the responsibility to complete its construction.

During the construction of the wind farm, 250 workers were employed.

A team of ten full-time employees will operate the electric generation facility.

The full-time employees will operate the facility from a newly established service centre in Middleton, Michigan that will be completed by February.

The farm represents an investment of $260m in Michigan’s clean energy infrastructure.

This wind farm joins Consumer Energy’s Lake Winds Energy Park in Mason County and Cross Winds Energy Park in Tuscola County.

The three farms put together generate power enough to cater to the requirements of about 185,600 residents.

Consumers Energy, through its Clean Energy Plan, intends to eliminate coal as a source of energy and achieve net-zero carbon emissions.

It aims to meet 90% of customers’ energy needs through clean sources such as renewable energy, energy waste reduction and energy storage.

Consumers Energy provides natural gas and electricity to 6.7 million of Michingan’s 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.