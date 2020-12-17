Ormat Technologies has set a target to achieve commercial operation of the battery energy storage system before the end of next year

Viridity Energy Solutions will design, build, own and operate the 25MW battery energy storage system (BESS) project at the site. (Credit: Bert Braet from Pixabay)

US-based geothermal energy company Ormat Technologies has closed the acquisition of a shovel-ready energy storage asset in Upton County, Texas, from Con Edison Development.

Viridity Energy Solutions, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ormat, will design, build, own and operate the 25MW battery energy storage system (BESS) project at the site.

This project is co-located with an operational 157MW solar PV generating facility at the site that is owned and operated by CED Upton County Solar.

Ormat Technologies expects to attain commercial operation of the BESS before the end of next year.

The wholesale markets managed by Electricity Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) will be provided with ancillary services and energy optimisation through the BESS facility.

Currently, Texas is witnessing a boom in renewable energy deployment and energy storage resources are expected to play a vital role in enabling ERCOT to absorb intermittent generators, while also coping with increased frequency of extreme weather conditions.

Ormat Technologies CEO Doron Blachar said: “This represents our second energy storage project in Texas, following the success of our Rabbit Hill BESS project which has been operating with high availability within the ERCOT market since April of this year.

“We are delighted to have been able to partner with Con Edison Development, a leading renewable energy developer and independent power producer, and hope to extend this collaboration further in the future.”

“With this second project, Ormat strengthens its position as one of the early movers in the ERCOT energy storage market. Ormat is well-positioned to grow its energy storage footprint, and this acquisition reinforces our target to add between 80 MW to 175 MW revenue-generating energy storage assets by year end 2022 and is in-line with our stated strategy to build, own and operate energy storage assets in strategic high growth markets including Texas.”