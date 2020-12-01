Samsung has previously won the FEED contract from Sarawak Petchem in April 2019 for the project

The Sarawak plant is expected to be completed in late 2023. (Credit: LEEROY Agency from Pixabay)

Samsung Engineering has received a $1.07bn contract from Sarawak Petchem, for the construction of a methanol plant in Sarawak, Malaysia.

The engineering, procurement, construction and project management (EPC&PM) company has previously won the front end engineering design (FEED) contract from Sarawak Petchem in April 2019, and the first Early Work contract in November 2019.

Under the latest contract, Samsung Engineering will be responsible for building a 5,000 tonne-day methanol production facility in Bintulu, Sarawak, eastern Malaysia.

The company stated that it has executed the methanol plant project from a feasibility study, FEED contract, Early Work phase, to a Licensor, Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (LEPCC) contract.

Samsung Engineering president and CEO Sungan Choi said: “We were able to receive this landmark project from Sarawak Petchem, by showing our exceptional engineering capabilities and commitment made during the FEED stage.

“Samsung Engineering has an excellent track record for petrochemical plants and in Malaysia, which will ensure optimal project execution, while earning the trust of the client for many future joint projects to come.”

Sarawak plant will use Air Liquide’s technology

The Sarawak plant is designed to leverage Air Liquide’s technology and is expected to be completed in late 2023.

Samsung Engineering further stated that it has an opportunity to develop the market in Sarawak, which holds numerous gas reserves in Malaysia.

Apart from the Sarawak project, the company has also won $3.6bn for Phase II of the PEMEX Mexico Dos Bocas refinery project from PTI Infraestructura de Desarrollo, a subsidiary of the Mexican state-owned oil company PEMEX (Petróleos Mexicanos).

Samsung Engineering has received two out of a total of six packages for the refinery project.