Ero Copper announced updated resource and reserve estimate for NX Gold Mine. (Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay)

Copper and gold producer Ero Copper has announced updated resource and reserve estimate for its NX Gold Mine located in Mato Grosso State, Brazil.

The updated mineral resource outlined a 55% contained gold increase within the Indicated mineral resource category to a total of 770,231 tonnes grading 10.90 grams per tonne containing 269,936 ounces of gold.

The increase was noted from the Indicated mineral resources set out in the 2019 technical report.

The update includes the results of ongoing exploration efforts undertaken on the Santo Antonio Vein which was discovered in early 2019.

Additionally, the firm estimates a 78% increase within the Probable mineral reserve category, compared to the Probable mineral reserves outlined in the 2019 technical report, totalling 862,134 tonnes grading 8.83 grams per tonne containing 244,650 ounces of gold.

At a 13% increase in grade, a 37% increase in contained gold is also estimated within the Inferred mineral resource category as compared to the Inferred mineral resources in the last year’s Technical Report.

Ero Copper said that these estimates provide a roadmap for exploration programmes, which are currently underway, to further extend the operational life of the mine, with potential for higher grades.

NX Gold mine to produce 860,000 tonnes of ore

Prepared in conjunction with the updated mineral reserve estimate, the company’s updated life of mine production plan outlines a six-year extension at the mine with a total production of approximately 226,600 ounces and average annual production of approximately 41,400 ounces of gold over the first four years.

In total, the mine is expected to produce approximately 860,000 tonnes of ore.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Ero Copper is focused on increasing copper production from the Vale do Curaçá property, located in Bahia, Brazil.

The company owns 99.6% stake in the Brazilian copper mining company, Mineração Caraíba, which is the 100% owner of the Vale do Curaçá Property.