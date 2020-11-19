The company plans to add 1GW of new renewables capacity per year by the second half of the decade

SSE expects to reach financial close on the 3.6GW Dogger Bank offshore wind complex in the coming days. (Credit: Thomas G. from Pixabay.)

Scottish energy company SSE has planned to treble its renewable output by 2030 and set a target to add 1GW of new renewables capacity per year by the second half of the decade.

The company has also committed to spend nearly £7.5bn ($9.9bn) by 2025.

The latest move follows the UK Prime Minister’s 10-point plan to build back greener and attract private sector investment in decarbonisation.

The Prime Minister has announced a new target to deliver 40GW of offshore wind by 2030, which is enough to power every home in the country with renewables by 2030.

SSE expects to reach financial close on the 3.6GW Dogger Bank offshore wind complex in the coming days.

Upon completion in 2026, the wind project is expected to be the world’s largest offshore wind farm and is estimated to generate enough power to supply electricity to nearly 4.5m homes.

It is a 50:50 joint venture (JV) between SSE Renewables and Equinor.

SSE progressing development of other projects

The company has also announced that is progressing the development of its other projects, including 1.075GW Seagreen offshore wind farm, which is claimed to be the largest offshore wind farm in Scotland.

The projects also include Viking onshore wind farm in Shetland and a transmission link that will connect it to the mainland.

The company said that these projects alone have led to the creation of 1,000 new skilled, green jobs.

SSE CEO Alistair Phillips-Davies said: “As we seek a recovery from the effects of coronavirus, investments in low-carbon infrastructure that help stimulate the economy, boost jobs and level up regions while tackling climate change are a win-win.

“We’ve led from the front on the green recovery, creating over 1,000 jobs through our low-carbon projects and with more to come as we support efforts to build back greener. And with clear policy signals from government and the regulator, we can do more.”

Recently, SSE’s networks business SSEN has installed the new 37km submarine electricity distribution cable that connects Orkney to mainland Scotland.