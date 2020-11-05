The firm further needs various state permits and a federal eagle take permit to begin construction on the mine

Hasbrouck Gold Project is said to be one of the shovel-ready gold projects in the US South-west. (Credit: Steve Bidmead from Pixabay)

US-based West Vault Mining has received a decision record (DR) from the US Bureau of Land Management (BLM), allowing it to construct and operate the Hasbrouck Mine.

The BLM also issued Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) that is based on the analysis in the Environmental Assessment (EA) for the Hasbrouck Mine.

West Vault Mining said that the completion of BLM federal permitting reduces the Hasbrouck Mine’s overall execution risk considerably.

Hasbrouck Mine is the second phase of the Hasbrouck Gold Project

Located approximately five miles (8km) south-west of Tonopah in Esmeralda County, Nevada, the Hasbrouck Mine is the second phase of the Hasbrouck Gold Project.

The first phase the Hasbrouck Gold Project is the fully permitted Three Hills Mine, located one mile (1.6km) west of the town of Tonopah.

West Vault chairman Peter Palmedo said: “We are very pleased to have completed federal permitting at the Hasbrouck Mine.

“The completion of construction level permits for both phases of the 100% owned Hasbrouck Gold Project is a significant value addition to the property. This is a big step forward for West Vault Mining.”

Said to be one of only a few shovel-ready gold projects in the US South-west, the Hasbrouck Gold Project is estimated to host 762,000 ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 10,569,000 ounces of proven and probable silver reserves.

The firm further needs various state permits and a federal eagle take permit for the construction and operation of the phase-two Hasbrouck Mine. The permits are planned to be acquired during the initial construction and mining at the phase-one Three Hills Mine.

In July, West Vault acquired a 100% interest in the Hasbrouck Gold Project by purchasing 25% interest from Waterton Precious Metals Fund II.