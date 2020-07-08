The MySE11-203 wind turbine features 99m-long carbon-glass hybrid blades and a rotor diameter of 203m

MingYang’s MySE11-203 offshore wind turbine. (Credit: MingYang Smart Energy)

China’s MingYang Smart Energy Group has launched a new offshore wind turbine, MySE11-203, with a generation capacity of 11MW.

Featuring hybrid drive and a rotor diameter of 203m, the MySE11-203 is claimed to be the world’s biggest of its kind.

The firm plans to install a prototype of the new wind turbine in 2021 and make it commercially available in 2022.

MySE11-203 turbine offers 31% higher annual energy production

Designed to meet the IEC wind class IB requirements, the MySE11-203 turbine offers 31% higher annual energy production compared to its predecessor in the company’s portfolio.

Additionally, the turbine features 99m-long carbon-glass hybrid blades, providing a swept area of 32,365m2.

MingYang said that the turbine’s medium-speed gearbox is similar in structure to the aero-engine gearboxes with a high-reliability gene.

In a press statement, MingYang said: “The compact design ensures the isolation inside the nacelle against corrosion caused by salty sea air; moreover, the lubrication system with high-precision 5µm filtration guarantees the high reliability and longer life of bearings and gear transmissions.”

To facilitate the launch of the new turbine range in Europe, MingYang recently established a business and engineering centre in Hamburg, Germany.

The Hamburg centre will also help MingYang strengthen its technical and commercial cooperation with partners in Europe.

The firm further noted: “It is believed that with the technology originated from Europe and a strong global supply chain, MingYang could provide a competitive solution and a lower LCoE for the European offshore wind market.”

In May, Spanish wind turbine-maker Siemens Gamesa introduced the SG 14-222 Direct Drive offshore wind turbine, a 14MW machine, with a rotor diameter of 222m.