Norway seeks to develop offshore wind projects. (Credit: Norbert Pietsch from Pixabay)

The Norwegian government is set to open two areas in the North Sea fo the potential development of 4.5GW of offshore renewable capacity.

The two areas, Utsira Noord to the west of Haugesund and Sorlige Nordsjo 2 farther souh, are planned to be opened from 1 January 2021.

Norway Minister of Petroleum and Energy Tina Bru said: “In the immediate future the market will be in other countries, but if the costs for offshore wind power continues to fall it could also become competitive in Norway.

“It is now time to prepare for the future development by allocating space for offshore renewables.”

Utsira Nord is primarily for floating wind power

The first site Located to the west of Haugesund, Utsira Nord is primarily for floating wind power. It covers 1010km2 of acreage and is suitable for demonstration and larger projects.

Sorlige Nordsjo 2, which borders the Danish sea area of the North Sea, is suitable for fixed and floating foundations. The 2591km2 zone is “relevant for director export of electricity”.

Norwegian Minister of Petroleum and Energy Tina Bru said: “Combined, the two areas allow for the development of 4 500 MW of wind power, which provides ample opportunity for development. At the same time, we are putting in place to ensure room for other activities and the environment.”

In Apri 2020, the Norway’s Ministry of Petroleum and Industry has issued a permit to Equinor to develop Hywind Tampen, an offshore floating wind farm to power its oil and gas operations in the North Sea.

The 88MW floating offshore wind farm is expected to reduce more than 200,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually, by reducing the usage of gas turbines on the fields to power the oil and gas operations.