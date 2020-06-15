The services will be executed by Worley’s Australian teams in Perth and Geelong, with support from its global integrated delivery team

Worley secures three‐year services contract from Alcoa. (Credit: Pixabay/Herbert Aust)

Australian engineering firm Worley has secured a three‐year services contract from Alcoa of Australia (Alcoa) for its integrated mining, refining and smelting operations.

The firm will be responsible for the engineering and project delivery services for Alcoa’s site‐based sustaining capital programme of works.

Worley’s Australian teams in Perth and Geelong and supported by their global integrated delivery team will provide the services for the project.

Worley CEO Chris Ashton said: “As Australia’s leading energy services company, we are pleased to continue supporting Alcoa’s Australian operations.

“This portfolio is one of the largest in our mining, minerals and metals business and includes our specialist alumina, bauxite and aluminium teams.”

The firm said that the contract establishes it as the preferred engineering services provider for baseload works across Alcoa’s Wagerup, Pinjarra and Kwinana alumina refineries, Bunbury port terminal and the Willowdale and Huntly bauxite mining operations in Western Australia.

Furthermore, Worley will also support Alcoa’s Portland Aluminium Smelter in Victoria, Australia.

Other contracts awarded to Worley

In January this year, Worley was awarded a front-end engineering design (FEED) contract for the TOTAL E&P USA’s North Platte field development in the Gulf of Mexico.

The North Platte field development, which is located approximately 275km off the coast of Louisiana, includes a semi-submersible floating production unit (FPU) in water over 1,300 meters deep.

In November last year, the firm has also secured a two-year contract extension from BP Exploration (Alaska) to provide wells support services and fluids hauling for BP’s North Slope operations.

Under the contract, Worley will continue to provide wells support services and fluids hauling, including maintenance, modifications, operations and drilling support for new and existing wells and well sites for BP’s Alaska wells and fluids organization.