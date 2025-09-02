TPAO awards contract to Wison New Energies for Phase 3 of the Sakarya Gas Field project. Credit: WISON.

Wison New Energies has secured a contract for the development of a floating production unit (FPU) as part of Phase 3 of the Sakarya Gas Field project in Türkiye.

The engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning (EPCIC) contract has been awarded by Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO).

Discovered in August 2020, nearly 170km offshore in the Black Sea, the Sakarya Gas Field represents Türkiye’s largest natural gas discovery. It has confirmed reserves of 405 billion cubic metres.

The FPU will be a central component of Phase 3. It will be designed to operate under the challenging conditions of the Black Sea.

The unit is expected to handle deepwater operations at depths of 2,150m and navigate the Bosphorus Strait’s air draft restrictions.

It will facilitate a gas export rate of 25 million standard cubic metres per day and include systems for produced water treatment and MEG regeneration. The unit is expected to have a minimum operational life of 30 years.

This development is aligned with Türkiye’s energy strategy to enhance national energy self-sufficiency and reduce reliance on natural gas imports, thereby strengthening its stance in the regional energy market.

Wison New Energies chairman Liu Hongjun said: “This collaboration represents a major milestone in Wison’s internationalisation strategy and another significant breakthrough in our deepwater engineering capabilities.

“We look forward to supporting the goals of the Sakarya Gas Field through innovative floating solutions and efficient resource integration, contributing to the advancement of Turkey’s energy sector.”

Wison New Energies aims to leverage its expertise in offshore engineering for effective execution of the project.

TPAO CEO Ahmet TÜRKOĞLU said: “We are pleased to collaborate with Wison New Energies to advance the Sakarya Phase 3 project. Wison’s expertise and delivery experience in floating facilities are highly aligned with our project requirements.

“We look forward to working closely together to ensure the successful delivery of the project.”

In tandem with this project, Subsea7 has been awarded a contract valued between $750m and $1.25bn for engineering, procurement, construction, and installation activities. These are related to subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines for the Sakarya Gas Field’s third phase.

Subsea7’s office in Istanbul will manage these operations.

Furthermore, an agreement with a Chinese firm outlines plans for a new FPU construction in China. The platform will be similar to the Osman Gazi floating production platform.

The unit will feature facilities for processing raw natural gas and accommodate up to 150 personnel. It is projected that by mid-2028, production at Sakarya will reach 40 million cubic metres per day following the Phase 3 development.