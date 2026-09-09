AMS Machine Works version 1.8

A key goal of Emerson’s Boundless Automation vision is to enable seamless movement of contextualised data from the intelligent field, through the edge, and into the cloud to help teams drive more value from the data they already collect. By bringing all current generation AMS condition monitoring tools under a single platform, AMS Machine Works version 1.8 should contribute to that vision, helping reliability teams simplify the use of data for decision-making and effective maintenance activities, breaking down silos to make plant personnel more effective and efficient in their roles.

“Plant reliability and maintenance teams have no shortage of data, but often do not have the time or expertise to free that data from a wide array of disparate systems to make it available to the critical automation tools that turn data into actionable insights,” said Erik Lindhjem, vice president and general manager of Emerson’s reliability solutions business. “AMS Machine Works version 1.8 provides comprehensive machine health data via a single, intuitive dashboard, making it easy for users of any experience level to make the best decisions.”

Data from the AMS 2140 Machinery Health Analyser will now feed directly into AMS Machine Works, and users will have the opportunity to maintain a single database combining both automated and manual data collection. In addition, a new user interface and improved dashboards will make the software easier to use, with the addition of drag-anddrop functionality and redesigned menus for more intuitive navigation.

AMS Machine Works version 1.8 also adds capability for critical asset health data via Emerson’s AMS 6500 ATG agent, helping teams bring machinery protection systems into their software platform more easily, as well as improved user and licence management and modern authentication methods for enhanced cybersecurity.

This article first appeared in Modern Power Systems magazine.