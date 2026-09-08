The scope covers possible block cave work at the Olympic Dam mine and potential underground and processing expansion at Carrapateena. Credit: Pawel Bednarski 303/Shutterstock.com.

Worley has secured contracts from BHP to provide study and engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services for potential expansion projects at the Olympic Dam and Carrapateena sites in South Australia (SA).

The expansions, which support BHP’s Copper SA growth plans, remain contingent on a final investment decision (FID) by BHP.

Under the agreements, Worley will oversee study and EPCM activities in multiple project phases.

This includes work related to potential block cave development and associated infrastructure at the Olympic Dam mine, alongside the possible expansion of underground operations and processing facilities at Carrapateena. Early phase EPCM activities are already under way.

Worley CEO Chris Ashton said: “This contract reflects Worley’s continued focus on energy transition materials, such as copper, as a priority growth market. We are pleased to provide ongoing support for BHP’s ambition to grow its copper production in South Australia.

“Our team brings experience in underground mining, processing and major project delivery, and we look forward to working with BHP and the local businesses in South Australia to progress these megaprojects.”

Work will be conducted by Worley’s Australian team, with additional support from specialist engineering partners and Worley’s Globally Integrated Delivery team, which includes resources from China and Chile.

The scope covers underground mining, processing and other infrastructure as part of a comprehensive “cave to concentrate” programme.

Worley’s consulting teams in the Asia-Pacific region have previously contributed to BHP’s copper expansion planning.

Over the past two years, this has included development option studies, techno-economic analyses, assessments of logistics and assistance with project planning.

The projects aim to boost copper production in response to increasing demand linked to electrification and energy transition trends.

The contracts build on Worley’s global experience in supporting copper projects and reflect its ongoing involvement in delivering a range of services throughout asset life cycles.