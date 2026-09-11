RISEC is a two-unit combined cycle gas turbine facility. Credit: Constellation Energy Corporation/Business Wire.

Shell Energy North America (US) (SENA), a unit of Shell, has entered into agreements to acquire Hunlock Creek Generating and sell its stake in the Rhode Island State Energy Center (RISEC) to Constellation Energy Generation for $715m.

Both transactions are part of Shell’s ongoing management of its US power portfolio and are subject to regulatory approval. Completion is expected in the first quarter of 2027.

SENA has agreed to purchase 100% equity in Hunlock Creek Generating, which owns natural gas-fired generation capacity of 169MW in Pennsylvania.

This move will further strengthen SENA’s market position in the Mid-Atlantic power grid managed by PJM Interconnection, which co-ordinates electricity distribution across 13 US states and the District of Columbia.

The Hunlock Creek portfolio consists of a two-unit, combined-cycle plant with 125MW of capacity and a 44MW simple-cycle peaking facility.

Riverview Power Holdings, an indirect subsidiary of Castleton Commodities International, currently owns the asset.

In parallel, Shell has agreed to sell its interest in RISEC, which has 609MW of capacity, to Constellation Energy Generation.

RISEC is a two-unit combined cycle gas turbine facility in Johnston, Rhode Island, and supplies power to the ISO New England wholesale power market.

SENA has maintained an agreement to purchase all of RISEC’s electricity output since 2019, a deal that will end following the sale.

Shell stated that the RISEC transaction would allow it to realise value ahead of its initial expectations.

Shell trading and supply president Andrew Smith said: “These transactions reflect our dynamic approach to managing our trading portfolio. We selectively invest in assets that strengthen our market position and create value, while remaining ready to realise value when market conditions present attractive opportunities.”

Shell highlighted that the Hunlock purchase is expected to deliver returns exceeding its investment requirements for its power business, as stated at its Capital Markets Day in 2025.

In July 2026, Shell Overseas Investment agreed to sell the Sprng Energy group of companies to Aditya Birla Renewables for $1.8bn (Rs173.22bn), including debt.