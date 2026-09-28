The project has been designed to operate on pastoral land. Credit: Stock1987/Shutterstock.com.

Windlab’s Wongalee wind farm in North Queensland, Australia, has received approval under the Commonwealth Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 (EPBC Act), marking the completion of its major government approvals process.

The decision enables the project, which is located within the Flinders Shire in Yirendali Country, roughly 300km south-west of Townsville, to move closer to financial close.

Windlab, the company leading the development, is working in partnership with Fortescue under a joint development agreement as part of the broader North Queensland Super Hub.

The Wongalee project is expected to have the capacity to generate up to 1.4GW of wind energy, with the potential to supply power to as many as 750,000 homes in Queensland.

This federal approval follows previous State Development approval, meaning that Wongalee now possesses all major government consents necessary for construction.

It is the second project in the North Queensland Super Hub to achieve this, following the Prairie wind energy project’s EPBC approval in 2025.

Windlab’s involvement in the Hughenden region dates back to the construction and operation of Kennedy Energy Park.

The Wongalee project builds on this presence and forms part of efforts to expand renewable energy output in the region.

Extensive environmental assessments have been carried out since 2021. These have included nine seasonal ecological field studies and more than 1,050 hours of environmental surveys.

Project planning has involved continued engagement with landholders, community members and traditional owners.

Windlab chief development officer Nathan Blundell said: “We have worked closely with local communities, landholders and traditional owners to understand local priorities and develop a project that can coexist with agriculture while delivering long-term benefits for North West Queensland.”

Wongalee’s location provides access to wind resources and is situated near the rural township of Prairie.

The project’s proximity to planned strategic transmission infrastructure including CopperString positions it to connect to the National Electricity Market.

It has been designed to operate on pastoral land and is intended to be compatible with existing agricultural activity.

According to Windlab, early studies have indicated that potential impacts are being managed to align with both community and regulatory expectations.