GR Engineering appointed as EPC contractor for Stage 1 of the concentrator development programme. (Credit: Wiluna Mining Corporation Limited)

Wiluna Mining has approved the A$81m ($58m) Stage 1 sulphide development at its Wiluna gold operation located in Western Australia.

Located nearly 750km northeast of Perth, the Wiluna mine is in the North-Eastern Goldfields, which is one of the world’s most prolific gold regions.

With the staged sulphide development project, the company intends to transition its current production profile of producing 62,000 ounces per annum from mining free milling ore to initially producing 100,000–120,000 ounces per annum of gold and gold in concentrate.

The shift is planned to be implemented using the current, recently refurbished crushing circuit, the previously expanded mill circuit and a new 750,000 tonne per annum concentrator.

By early 2024, the company aims to increase gold and gold in concentrate production to about 250,000 ounces per annum.

GR Engineering selected as EPC contractor for Stage 1 sulphide development

Wiluna Mining has appointed GR Engineering as an engineering procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for Stage 1 of the concentrator development programme.

The five elements of the staged sulphide development include Stage 1 progress; drilling and resource development; reserves and mine planning; Stage 2 feasibility studies; and longer-term development.

Wiluna Mining executive chair Milan Jerkovic said: “The timetable is confirmed and the capital requirements for Stage 1 will be fully funded with the expected draw down of the Mercuria second tranche debt facility and work will commence immediately with commissioning planned for September 2021.

“The challenge now is to deliver on Stage 1 and scope out the optimum size for Stage 2 given the considerable size of the Wiluna orebody. This will take shape in the Feasibility Study which is currently being undertaken.

“We are now exactly halfway through our 24 months strategy to turn the Company around, deliver real value to our shareholders and maximise the true potential of the Wiluna Mining Complex.”