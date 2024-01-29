According to the company, the regulatory approval is a significant step in the permitting process and will enable it to appoint contractors for 2024 exploration initiatives and wrap up the logistical planning phase

White Cliff Minerals secures positive conformity determination for its licenses from the NPC for the Coppermine River project. (Credit: ivabalk from Pixabay)

Australia-based White Cliff Minerals has received a positive conformity determination for its licenses from the Nunavut Planning Commission (NPC) for the Coppermine River project located in Canada.

According to the company, the regulatory approval is a significant step in the permitting process. The approval will enable the company to appoint contractors for 2024 exploration initiatives and wrap up the logistical planning phase.

Besides, the approval guarantees that any proposed activities are in line with regulatory requirements.

By utilising latest advancements in airborne sensing and data gathering technologies and undertaking detailed mapping and sampling, White Cliff Minerals aims to discover areas for further detailed study within the license area.

The Coppermine River project encompasses 805km2 of flood basalts, containing multiple, highly prospective mineral showings/outcrops.

White Cliff Minerals chairman Roderick McIllree said: “With this Nunavut Commission licence approval, we are now fully permitted and can move to finalise our exploration initiatives including contractor selection.

“This milestone was a critical component of our strategic planning phase and is now delivered. We can now focus on validating a significant database of historical mineral resources, high grade outcrop samples and ultimately prepare for drilling.”

As part of the initial exploration and study activities, the company will mobilise field crews for orientation or reconnaissance and planning for future work.

White Cliff Minerals also plans the acquisition of all high-resolution satellite hosted products, aerial photography, and multispectral and electromagnetic data.

Besides, the company will carry out evaluation of modern airborne geophysical techniques for targeting, specifically electromagnetic surveys, such as MobileMT.

Furthermore, the Australian company will carry out systematic rock and trench sampling along with drilling to study the potential of extending high grade structurally controlled and stratiform copper mineralisation.