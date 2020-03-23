Restaurant non-customers can call 844-55WASTE to participate in this same offer, and the reduced pricing will remain in effect until June 1, 2020

Wastewater Transport Services temporarily reduces prices. (Credit: lisa runnels from Pixabay.)

As COVID-19 takes its toll on the world, one industry feeling the brunt of pain is the restaurant sector. Today, officials with Wastewater Transport Services announced it is cutting its pricing 35 percent below normal levels to help new and existing Texas restaurant customers stay in compliance with local health code regulations.

“Our restaurant customers have been dealt a devastating blow with the COVID-19 situation, with all of them having to either move solely to take-out or delivery options,” said CEO Darrell Rogers. “This is a moment in time when we all need to help each other out as much as possible. It’s our hope that this substantial, below-cost price cut will allow our restaurant customers to gain some financial relief as they work to navigate through one of the most challenging times in anyone’s memory. We are committed to doing our part as a good corporate citizen in helping our friends and neighbors in the foodservice industry.”

This reduced pricing is being extended to both new and existing restaurant customers. Existing restaurant customers can contact their sales representative effective immediately to take advantage of this special discount pricing. Restaurant non-customers can call 844-55WASTE to participate in this same offer. The reduced pricing will remain in effect until June 1, 2020 and is available in counties we currently serve: Austin (Travis, Williamson, Burnet, Hays, Caldwell, Bastrop); Houston (Harris, Fort Bend, Montgomery, Grimes, Liberty, Galveston, Brazoria, Walker, Brazos, Waller, Chambers); Beaumont (Jefferson, Harden, Orange, Jasper, Newton).

Source: Company Press Release