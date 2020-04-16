Wärtsilä also be responsible for the operation and maintenance of both the facilities

Illustration from a power plant using Wärtsilä 50 series generating sets. (Credit: Wärtsilä Corporation)

Finland-based technology company Wärtsilä has secured full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contracts for two power plants, with a total capacity of 400MW, in Latin America.

The two EPC contracts are worth more than €190m ($207.6m).

Wärtsilä also be responsible for the operation and maintenance of both the facilities under a 10-year operation & maintenance service agreement (O&M).

The O&M agreement will take effect once the facilities become operational.

Each of the power plant will be equipped with eleven Wärtsilä 50SG gas engines. The multi-engine assembly of the Wärtsilä solution allows simple future expansion of the plants.

The output generated by both the facilities will be fed to the national grid in flexible baseload mode.

The two facilities are expected to begin operations at the end of next year

Wärtsilä Energy Business Americas vice president Sushil Purohit said: “The EPC and O&M package highlights Wärtsilä’s capabilities as a one-stop-shop supplier, which creates a highly competitive comprehensive solution for the customer.

“The high efficiency of the Wärtsilä engines with their quick power ramp-ups provide the flexibility and reliability needed in today’s energy market, which is trending increasingly towards renewable energy.”

