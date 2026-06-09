The Coral Norte FLNG vessel is expected to have a production capacity of approximately 3.6mtpa. Credit: Technip Energies/Globenewswire.com.

Technip Energies and its partners have secured an engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) contract for the Coral Norte floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) project offshore Mozambique.

The contract was awarded by Mozambique Rovuma Venture, a joint venture owned by Eni, ExxonMobil and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).

Technip Energies will execute the EPCIC contract in partnership with JGC and Samsung Heavy Industries.

The Coral Norte FLNG project is being developed by Eni, CNPC, Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos (ENH), XRG and Korea Gas Corporation (KOGAS).

The FLNG facility is expected to have a production capacity of approximately 3.6 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG. With its addition, the total capacity at the Coral hub would reach 7mtpa.

As a result, Mozambique is set to become one of Africa’s top three LNG producers.

According to Technip Energies, the contract, combined with earlier announced agreements, is considered a ‘major’ award for the company.

Technip Energies defines a ‘major’ award as a contract, or group of contracts, with a combined revenue value exceeding €1bn ($1.15bn).

In the case of the Coral Norte project, this classification accounts for the total value of all contracts granted to Technip Energies, including those disclosed earlier.

The award was booked as part of the company’s Project Delivery segment in the second quarter of 2026.

Technip Energies CEO Arnaud Pieton said: “The Coral Norte project reflects the confidence of Eni and its partners in our FLNG execution capabilities and in the performance in operations of the Coral South FLNG.

“By leveraging our ‘design one, build many’ approach, we are demonstrating how a standardised model can accelerate large-scale offshore project delivery.

“This approach enables faster deployment of new LNG capacity, contributing to energy security and diversification. It also reinforces Mozambique’s growing role in the global LNG landscape.”

The Coral Norte FLNG project replicates the concept of the earlier Coral Sul project in Mozambique’s Area 4 offshore gas block.

The hull for the Coral Norte FLNG vessel was launched in January 2026, marking a significant step in the unit’s development. The FLNG unit is designed to retain technological features focused on energy efficiency, optimised consumption and lower carbon dioxide emissions.

The replication strategy for the project takes advantage of the similarities in feed gas composition and deepwater site conditions to support reliable execution and improved performance.

It also incorporates insights gained from previous engineering and integration work.

By adopting a standardised delivery model, Technip Energies and its partners aim to reduce risk and achieve more consistent outcomes throughout the project.