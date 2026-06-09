Commercial production at the site is expected in Q3 2026. Credit: Ziadi Lotfi/Shutterstock.com.

Eldorado Gold has produced the initial copper concentrate from its wholly owned McIlvenna Bay Project in east-central Saskatchewan, Canada.

The company stated that this development marks a new addition to its portfolio and expands its operating presence in Canada.

According to Eldorado Gold, the processing plant at McIlvenna Bay recently completed wet commissioning, and hot commissioning led to the first output of copper concentrate on 7 June 2026.

The company’s operational team is currently focusing on scaling up production towards a nameplate capacity of 4,900 tonnes per day (tpd).

Activities during this ramp-up include optimisation of the flotation circuit, refining reagent use, finishing the paste plant and completing related underground infrastructure.

Commercial production at the site is expected in the third quarter of 2026 (Q3 2026).

Eldorado Gold CEO George Burns said: “Achieving first concentrate at McIlvenna Bay is a significant milestone, not just for Eldorado but for Canadian mining. This project is a compelling example of Canada’s ability to advance critical mineral assets responsibly and with conviction.

“McIlvenna Bay diversifies our revenue base with substantial copper and zinc production, and alongside our Skouries project in Greece, will transform Eldorado into a high-margin, free cash flow-generating business.”

After finalising its acquisition of Foran Mining in April 2026, Eldorado Gold has initiated an exploration and development programme at the McIlvenna Bay site.

This plan builds on established operational and geological assets at the project.

For 2026, the company has allocated approximately $17m (C$23.69m) to additional exploration activities at McIlvenna Bay and neighbouring mineral claims, citing the district’s potential and the opportunity to extend the life of the mine.

The company identified the adjoining Tesla Zone, described as a high-grade polymetallic area close to current infrastructure, as a possible avenue for future expansion.

Exploration plans for this year include drilling at the Tesla Zone to probe copper-rich areas, as well as further drilling at the Bigstone deposit to increase its resource size.

McIlvenna Bay sits within a reportedly mineral-rich belt that stretches more than 225km and has been a base metals production region for more than 100 years.

According to the company, large areas of this district have yet to be thoroughly explored.

Eldorado Gold believes that adding McIlvenna Bay strengthens its asset portfolio by expanding both its geographic footprint and commodity mix.

The project increases the company’s copper exposure, complementing its existing operations in Canada, Greece and Türkiye, and further diversifying the jurisdictions and resources in which it operates.