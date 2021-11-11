Wärtsilä awarded two major contracts with a combined value of approximately 480 MEUR for power plant deliveries to Latin America

The technology group Wärtsilä has been awarded two contracts for power plant projects in Latin America with a total value of approximately 480 MEUR. Wärtsilä’s scope includes 22 Wärtsilä 34DF multi-fuel engines and 24 Wärtsilä 50DF multi-fuel engines. The projects will be delivered on a complete Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) basis. The completion dates for the projects are scheduled for mid-2022 and mid-2023. The contracts were signed in November 2021 and are part of the company’s Q4/2021 order intake.

“Wärtsilä is shaping decarbonisation in the energy markets and leading the transition towards a 100% renewable energy future. Through our market-leading technologies, Wärtsilä is at the very core of future energy systems. Our state-of-the-art flexible power generation solutions provide a unique combination of energy efficiency, and fuel and operational flexibility, supported by high reliability. To enable an optimised energy transition path, systems need to be able to respond rapidly to the need to switch the power on and off quickly as supply and demand fluctuates. Wärtsilä’s solutions deliver the needed flexibility to make this possible,” says Håkan Agnevall, President and CEO, Wärtsilä Corporation.

Source: Company Press Release