The Karahka wind farm will have a total of 25 turbines. (Credit: Ed White from Pixabay)

VSB Group announced that its Finnish subsidiary VSB Uusiutuva Energia Suomi has secured a construction permit for the 170MW Karahka wind farm to be built near Oulainen, Finland.

According to the German renewable energy developer, the Finnish wind farm in the Northern Ostrobothnia region is slated to begin operations at the end of 2024.

Expected to break ground next year, the Karahka wind farm will have a total of 25 wind turbines. The delivery of turbines and their installation will start in 2024.

The Karahka wind project is planned to use the Keskikylä / Valkeus substation owned by Fingrid as a grid connection point.

VSB Uusiutuva Energia Suomi managing director Seppo Tallgren said: “The key to the success of the project is the positive attitude adopted by the town of Oulainen, other authorities and landowners.

“The cooperation with decision-makers, leading public officials and other stakeholders has been very pleasant and has run smoothly.”

VSB Group had launched the planning process for the Karahka wind farm in 2016. At that time, the firm had clubbed two wind energy projects and extended the site to its present size.

In 2019, the company had started work on the wind farm’s local master plan and the environmental impact assessment.

The complete planning process was wrapped up by the company in 2021, and the construction permits gained legal force last month.

VSB Uusiutuva Energia Suomi projects head Katja Tuukkanen said: “As in all VSB projects, we have been actively engaged in an extensive dialogue and will keep the public well informed about how construction is progressing at Karahka.”

In December last year, VSB Group announced that it had secured rights to develop 164.8MW wind capacity in Poland through the Polish energy regulator’s auction for renewable energies.

The company bagged two wind energy projects with capacities of 123.2MW and 41.6MW, which are expected to be up and running by 2025.