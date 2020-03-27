Vestas is expected to deliver the turbines to the unnamed customer in the first quarter of 2021

Vestas will supply, install and commission the turbines for three wind projects. (Credit: Pixabay/skeeze)

Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has won an order to supply a total of 68MW turbines for three wind projects in Poland.

The projects were awarded at the Polish wind-solar-energy auction held in December last year.

Under the terms of the deal, Vestas will supply, install and commission the wind turbines, in addition to long-term Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreements.

The company claims that its solutions have been designed to increase power production while meeting local site challenges.

Vestas Northern & Central Europe president Nils de Baar said: “This order emphasises our capability to provide wind energy solutions in combination with long-term service agreements that can enable our customers to build winning bids in auctions.”

Under the contract, Vestas will supply 13 units of V100-2.0MW turbines delivered in 2.2MW power optimised mode for the 29MW Ustka project.

The company will provide service to these turbines for a period of 27 years under an active output management (AOM 4000) service agreement.

Vestas will also deliver 12 of the same model turbines for the 24MW Górzyca project and seven V110-2.0MW turbines in 2.2MW power optimised mode for the 15MW Parnowo project.

The company will also provide maintenance services under the AOM 4000 agreement for a period of 30 years.

The three wind farms will be located in northern and western Poland.

To reduce turbine downtime and optimise the energy output, the three wind projects will feature a VestasOnline Business SCADA solution.

Vestas is expected to deliver the turbines to the unnamed customer in the first quarter of 2021, while commissioning is planned for the third quarter of same year.

