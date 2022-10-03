Vestas will initially supply 120 of its V150-4.5MW turbines for the 540MW Phase 1 of the Serra de Assuruá project, in addition to installation, operation, and maintenance, and Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service, for 25 years

Vestas V117-3.0MW wind turbines at Rødby Fjord, Denmark. (Credit: Vestas)

Engie Brasil Energia has signed an agreement with Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas for the Serra de Assuruá wind park in the Brazilian state of Bahia.

As part of the firm order, Vestas will initially supply 120 of its V150-4.5MW turbines for the 540MW Phase 1 of the Serra de Assuruá project.

The company will also provide installation, operation, and maintenance for the project.

In addition to Phase 1, ENGIE also holds an option to buy additional 68 units by the end of this year, for Phase 2 of the project.

The contract also includes the Vestas Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, for 25 years.

Located in Gentio do Ouro, the Serra do Assuruá project is expected to be completed and become commercially operational, gradually from the second half of 2024.

Once fully installed, the Assuruá wind park is expected to have a total capacity of 846MW and become the largest wind project in Latin America.

Vestas Latin America president Eduardo Ricotta said: “Vestas is pleased to work in partnership with ENGIE Brasil Energia and reinforce both companies’ interest in accelerating the energy transition in the country.

“We will continue to play an active role in the development of Brazil’s renewable energy system with the continued collaboration and trust of our partners and through high-impact projects such as Serra de Assuruá.”

In a separate development, Vestas has secured an order for the Iwaizumi wind project in Japan, a 74MW project in Finland, and a 74MW EPC order for a wind project in Lithuania.

The company will deliver 12 of its V117-4.2 MW turbines for the SGET Iwaizumi wind project, owned by SPARX Green Energy & Technology, and construction executed by Toda.

It will supply 12 of its V162-6.2 MW turbines for a 74MW wind project in Finland, which also includes a full maintenance contract (AOM 5000) for 30 years.

Furthermore, Vestas will provide engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, along with civil and electrical works, for a 74MW wind project in Lithuania.