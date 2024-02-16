Aker Solutions will oversee the design and provision of the floating foundation structures necessary for the Haewoori Offshore Wind project

Aker Solutions has secured a contract for the front-end engineering and design of the Haewoori Offshore Wind 2 (500MW) and 3 (500MW) projects. These projects are floating offshore wind ventures developed by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and located off the coast of Ulsan, Korea.

As part of its responsibilities, Aker Solutions will oversee the design and provision of the floating foundation structures necessary for the Haewoori Offshore Wind project. Additionally, the company will conduct front-end engineering design tasks related to the inter-array cable, marshaling port, wind turbine integration, and transport and installation.

Under subcontract, Principle Power will leverage its established WindFloat technology to design the floating platforms and mooring system. Aker Solutions will handle execution planning and collaborate with Haewoori Offshore Wind to involve the Korean supply chain, enhancing local participation in the projects.

The transportation and installation design will be managed by Windstaller Alliance, a joint venture comprising Aker Solutions, DeepOcean, and Solstad Offshore.

Aker Solutions New Energies executive vice president Henrik Inadomi said: “At Aker Solutions, we are committed to work in close collaboration with customers and partners to further strengthen our market offering and speed-up the deployment of offshore wind solutions.

“Contributing to a project of this size and scale is a great opportunity to demonstrate our offshore expertise to accelerate the development of much-needed projects across the globe. Working together with Principle Power, we aim to provide a technically advanced offering and support Haewoori Offshore Wind in realising these landmark developments.”

Work on the front-end engineering design (FEED) will commence promptly and is scheduled for completion by November 2024.