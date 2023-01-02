As part of the order, the Danish wind turbine manufacturer will supply 48 of its V150-4.5 MW turbines for the project, which is the second and final phase of the Chevelon Butte wind farm in Arizona

Vestas wins contract for Chevelon Butte wind farm phase 2. (Credit: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia Commons)

Vestas has bagged a turbine supply order for a capacity of 216MW from AES for the Chevelon Butte wind farm phase 2 in Arizona, US.

As part of the order, the Danish wind turbine manufacturer will deliver 48 of its V150-4.5 MW turbines for the project, which is the second and final phase of the 477MW Chevelon Butte wind farm.

The 238.2MW Chevelon Butte I wind farm is anticipated to be fully operational in Q2 2023.

Overall, the Chevelon Butte wind farm, which will be built in the Coconino and Navajo Counties, will feature up to 164 wind turbines. When complete, the wind project will produce sufficient clean energy to power more than 150,000 households annually.

The project will be built on the Chevelon Butte Ranch and will span nearly 42,000 acres of private and state land.

Vestas North America president Laura Beane said: “Located on one of the oldest working cattle ranches in Arizona, the Chevelon Butte Wind Farm is a great example of how the renewable energy and ranching industries can coexist and collaborate to ensure long-term economic stability.

“We are thrilled to meet AES’ turbine needs for this project and expand Vestas’s industry-leading 4 MW technology footprint in the USA.”

Vestas said that the order covers the supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines. Besides, the company has committed to a 10-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement for ensuring optimised performance of the turbines.

The Danish turbine manufacturer said that delivery of the Chevelon Butte Wind Farm phase 2 turbines will start in Q3 2023. The commissioning of the turbines is slated for early 2024.

In a separate development, Vestas bagged a turbine supply order for 252MW capacity for an undisclosed wind project in Australia. The order calls for the delivery of 42 of the company’s V162-6.2 MW wind turbines in 6.0 MW operating mode from the EnVentus platform.