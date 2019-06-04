Vestas has developed a full engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solution for the 35 MW Wesley wind project located at the Eastern Cape.

Image: The order is placed by EDF Renewables. Photo courtesy of Attilio Lombardo/Freeimages.com.

The order is placed by EDF Renewables and adds to Vestas’ more than 100 successfully executed EPC projects, totaling more than 4 GW capacity around the world.

The contract comprises supply, installation and commissioning of ten V126-3.45 MW turbines, as well as the project’s full scope civil and electrical works. Upon completion of the project, Vestas will commence a 15-year full-scope service agreement (AOM 4000) as well as a VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution.

“We are proud to be chosen as the solution provider for this wind project at the Eastern Cape. This turnkey project highlights our ability to deliver cost-competitive, customised solutions that ensure a solid business case for our long-term and highly-valued customer EDF Renewables”, states Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe.

Deliveries are expected to begin in the first half of 2020 while commissioning is planned for the second half of 2020.

Source: Company Press Release