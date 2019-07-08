Vestas intends to deliver the wind turbines in the third quarter of 2020, while the commissioning is planned in the fourth quarter of 2020

Image: Vestas would supply, install, and commission the turbines, along with a VestasOnline Business SCADA solution.. Photo: Courtesy of Vestas.

Vestas has secured a 41MW turbine order from the German company Bürgerwindpark Reußenköge, for the expansion of a citizen-owned wind park in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany.

The present order is expected to make the wind park have a total installed capacity of 210MW with the possibility of a further expansion up to 300MW in the coming years, and makes the wind facility one of the world’s largest citizen-owned wind projects.

Currently, the wind park is capable of producing an estimated 600MWh per annum, and covers the annual electricity consumption of half a million German citizens.

Bürgerwindpark Reußenköge Managing Director Dirk Ketelsen said: “This 12 V 112-3.45 MW turbine expansion is another major step to building out our citizen wind park to provide sustainable energy to the region.

“We started this journey in 1989 with our first turbine and we plan to expand this citizen wind partk to up to 300 MW in the coming years. With the 12 new turbines, Vestas will have provided 63 V112-turbines for this wind project.”

Vestas will supply 12 V112-3.45 MW wind turbines for expansion of wind facility in Schleswig-Holstein

Under the contract, Vestas would supply, install, and commission the turbines along with a VestasOnline Business SCADA solution.

Vestas is planning to start the delivery of wind turbines in the third quarter of 2020, and commissioning in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Vestas Northern & Central Europe key account manager Claudia Feki said: “We look forward to working with our long-term customer Bürgerwindpark Reußenköge and help them achieve maximum return on their investment over the wind power plant’s lifetime.

“By expanding this lighthouse citizen-owned wind park in Northern Germany and chosing the V112-3.45 MW turbine, one of our top performers for high-wind sites, the size, capacity and sustainability of this citizen-owned-wind park make the people of Reußenköge role models for wind power commitment”.

Recently, Vestas has secured its first ever order in El Salvador for the 54 MW Ventus wind park, which will be the country’s first utility-scale wind park.