The order in Vietnam was placed by Sigma Engineering. (Credit: Vestas Wind Systems A/S.)

Danish wind turbine-maker Vestas has secured orders across Vietnam, China and the US to supply turbines totalling 165MW.

The order in Vietnam was placed by Sigma Engineering to supply turbines for the 29MW Ben Tre V1-3 wind project, its fourth intertidal project in the country.

To be located in Ba Tri District of Ben Tre Province in the Mekong Delta region of Vietnam, the wind project will be powered by seven of Vestas V150-4.2MW turbines.

Each of the wind turbines will be equipped with a full-scale converter to enhance the wind project’s compliance with grid requirements.

Vestas Asia Pacific sales director Tommaso Rovatti Studihrad said: “This fourth intertidal win reinforces Vestas’ leadership in developing wind energy solutions for this specific market segment in Vietnam and the 20-year service contract showcases Vestas’ capabilities to service challenging intertidal projects over the project lifetime, thus de-risking the project for its investors and lenders.”

Delivery of turbines is scheduled during the first quarter of next year, with installation expected to begin in the second quarter.

The order also includes a 20-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service, designed to maximise turbine uptime and to optimise energy generation during the project’s lifetime.

Sigma Engineering chairman Nguyen Quang Ngoc said: “Sigma is highly appreciative of the friendly and professional working style of Vestas. As the EPC contractor for the Phase I of Ben Tre V1-3 wind farm project, I strongly believe that the project will be successfully installed and operating on schedule with Vestas’ team of experienced experts.

“Moreover, it will create a premise for cooperation between Sigma and Vestas in the upcoming phase 2 of the Ben Tre V1-3 wind farm and many other wind energy projects in the near future in Vietnam.”

Vestas orders in China and US

Vestas has also received an order in China to supply its V120-2.2 MW wind turbines along with 5-year AOM 4000 service. Details about the project and the customer have not been disclosed.

Turbine delivery will begin in the second quarter of this year and the commissioning is expected take place in the fourth quarter.

The 62MW order takes the company’s’ total order intake in China up to more than 600MW within a period of three months.

The Danish company has also received an order in the US to supply 45 of its V110-2.0 MW wind turbines for a 74MW project. The order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines as well as a 10-year service agreement.