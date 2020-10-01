The the Princess Ariane wind farm will generate enough energy to power 370,000 Dutch households

Princess Ariane is powered by 82 of Nordex N117 turbines. (Credit: Vattenfall AB.)

Swedish energy giant Vattenfall has inaugurated the 301MW Princess Ariane wind farm, located in the Wieringermeer municipality, in the Netherlands.

Vattenfall has renamed the former Wieringermeer wind farm to Princess Ariane during the opening ceremony.

Powered by 82 of Nordex N117 turbines, each with 3.6MW of power generating capacity, the wind farm can supply clean energy to about 370,000 Dutch households.

The Princess Ariane wind farm took 10 years of preparations

The company said that the wind farm has taken 10 years of preparations and nearly three years in construction.

Vattenfall business area wind head and senior vice president Gunnar Groebler said: “Princess Ariane Wind Farm is a light house project for us in the Netherlands for many reasons. It is another proof-point in our mission to enable fossil-free living within one generation.

“Furthermore, the large size also fits perfectly into our strategy of profitable growth in Europe and it underlines our successful path to re-power wind farms were possible.”

“The cooperation with the Dutch authorities, the municipality of Hollands Kroon and the people living in the area was exceptional and a role model for further projects, for which I would like to thank them.

“I would also like to thank our team for all the dedication and excellent work, that went into the Princes Ariane Wind Farm to make it such a success.”

Last month, the company announced the installation of the last foundation for the 600MW Kriegers Flak offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea.

Once completed, Kriegers Flak will be the largest offshore wind farm in Denmark, which can generate enough clean energy to be supplied to about 600,000 Danish households.