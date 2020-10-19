The 240MW South Kyle wind farm will feature 50 turbines and will supply power to about 170,000 homes once operational

Natural Power has been appointed by Vattenfall to provide its construction services for the 240MW South Kyle wind farm in East Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland. (Credit: Natural Power)

Vattenfall has appointed Natural Power to undertake services during the construction phase of the 240MW South Kyle wind farm in Scotland.

The South Kyle wind farm, which will feature 50 turbines, is located in East Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.

On behalf of Vattenfall, Natural Power will be responsible for the everyday site management of the farm.

Natural Power will also be delivering other services which include principal designer, FIDIC engineer, and ecological clerk of works.

It will also offer planning monitoring officer and geotechnical engineer.

Recently, Vattenfall had announced that Glasgow-based contractor RJ McLeod will construct roads and access tracks to the South Kyle wind farm.

RJ McLeod will also be developing turbine foundations, electrical infrastructure and other infrastructure as part of the balance of plant contract.

Vattenfall project manager for South Kyle Wind Farm Paul Nickless said: “South Kyle Wind Farm is one of the county’s most significant renewable energy projects of recent years, and we are delighted to be working with Natural Power to deliver this major investment.

“As a business head-quartered around 15 miles from the site, this key contract signals Vattenfall’s continued commitment not only to the Scottish supply chain, but also to maximising opportunities for local businesses, jobs and skills development.”

South Kyle wind farm expected to produce power by early 2023

During the pre-construction phase of the project, Natural power has been working with Vattenfall.

Natural Power had then provided pre-construction planning work, site investigation, hydrology and ecology services for the project.

Once operational, the South Kyle wind farm will boost the socio-economic conditions of the region.

The wind farm will provide community benefit investment of £38m throughout the lifetime of the project.

It will benefit the communities of Dalmellington, Patna, New Cumnock and Carsphairn.

The wind farm is expected to produce power by early 2023.

The preparatory work for has already begun on the site.

When the project reaches its peak of construction, it is expected to employ at least 150 workers on site.

After the completion of its construction, the wind farm will be able to supply power to about 170,000 homes in the UK.

It will help in reducing the emission of approximately 300,000 tonnes in carbon dioxide, which is equivalent to taking around 65,000 cars off the road.