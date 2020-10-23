The agreement will support Vattenfall´s ambitions to achieve negative emissions in waste and bio CCS plants

Vattenfall partners with Aker Carbon Capture. (Credit: Vattenfall AB.)

Vattenfall has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Norwegian Aker Carbon Capture to accelerate the evaluation of future carbon capture plants in Sweden and Northern Europe. The agreement will support Vattenfall´s ambitions to achieve negative emissions in waste and bio CCS plants.

“We look forward to cooperating with Aker Carbon Capture and together develop solutions for large-scale commercial bio-CCS plants in Sweden and Northern Europe. With Vattenfall´s extensive track record within sustainability for the energy sector and Aker Carbon Capture´s technology and experience in CO2 solutions, we believe we have an excellent opportunity to make the next steps on our climate agenda”, says Ulrika Jardfelt, head of Vattenfall’s Business Unit Heat Sweden.

CCS – adding to the climate toolbox

Vattenfall has the knowledge and proven experience of several Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) technologies, already tested in a large-scale pilot plant in Germany, and test plants in the Netherlands and in the UK, between 2008-2014. However, CCS has taken many steps forward over the last year, leading to several projects moving forward both on the capture and on the storage side.

The Norwegian full-scale Demonstration Project, “Longship CCS” (Langskip) with its “Northern Lights” offshore storage facility, is one example. In addition, Denmark is planning a “Greensand” storage project, utilizing existing oil platform infrastructure.

“Applying our HSE-friendly carbon capture technology at waste and bio energy plants across Europe can enable companies like Vattenfall to achieve negative emissions and thus make a significant contribution towards battling climate change,” says Valborg Lundegaard, chief executive officer of Aker Carbon Capture. “As we prepare to deliver the capture plant for Longship, the Norwegian Full Scale demonstration project, we see a sharp increase in companies across sectors that want to explore and realize carbon capture plants in the future”, says Lundegaard.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is non-exclusive and covers services related to advancing Vattenfall´s ambitions related to CCS and has a two-year timeline.

Source: Company Press Release