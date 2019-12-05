Capgemini was selected after a competitive tender process because of its end-to-end digital capabilities, strong local presence, and oil & gas capabilities

Image: Vår Energi teams up with Capgemini. Photo: Courtesy of Fondo Paolo Monti/Wikipedia.

Vår Energi signs partnership agreement with Capgemini to accelerate digital transformation.

Under the agreement, Capgemini will support Vår Energi’s Digital transformation program, including delivery of digital services, to enable Vår Energi to benefit from the full digital potential.

– We are accelerating our digital transformation and are excited to join forces with a global recognized expert on digitalization. Our digital journey has started and we look forward to continue this journey together with Capgemini. Together we will create new opportunities and enable new ways of working through people, process and technology, says VP Integration & Improvement in Vår Energi, Astrid Huglen.

Capgemini was selected after a competitive tender process because of its end-to-end digital capabilities, proven track record in digital transformation at scale, strong local presence, oil & gas capabilities and ecosystem of technology partners.

