Vanguard’s Yuty Prometeo–San Jose uranium project includes four concessions in the Paraná Basin. Credit: Parilov/Shutterstock.com.

Vanguard Mining has secured the necessary environmental approvals for its Yuty Prometeo-San Jose uranium project in southeastern Paraguay by obtaining the final set of four required licences.

This marks a significant regulatory advancement for the company’s 90,000-hectare (ha) project, following approval from Paraguay’s Ministerio del Ambiente y Desarrollo Sostenible.

Vanguard’s Yuty Prometeo–San Jose uranium project encompasses four concessions within the Paraná Basin, a region noted for its uranium potential. The project includes three San Jose concessions and one Prometeo concession.

The Prometeo concession covers about 27,666ha (68,368 acres), neighbouring Uranium Energy Corporation’s (UEC) Yuty Project.

Meanwhile, the San Jose concessions extend over approximately 62,210ha (153,754 acres) across three adjoining claims.

Concurrently, Vanguard has submitted an application for a prospection permit through Paraguay’s Vice Ministry of Mining and Energy (VMME).

The permit is crucial for progressing towards comprehensive uranium exploration across the project site.

This development coincides with Paraguay’s efforts to enhance its profile in the global supply of critical minerals.

Recently, Paraguay took part in a high-level ministerial summit in Washington, DC, which was organised by the US Department of State.

The summit focused on technical cooperation and strategic investments related to critical minerals such as uranium, lithium, and rare earth elements (REE).

Deputy Minister of Mines and Energy Mauricio Bejarano highlighted that rising global demand has increased international interest in Paraguay.

Vanguard views this alignment as reinforcing the strategic value of its uranium assets amid ongoing efforts by the US and allies to source nuclear fuel from stable geopolitical environments.

These sources are vital for energy security, advanced technology development, and national defence strategies.

Vanguard Mining CEO David Greenway said: “The receipt of our final MADES Environmental Licences marks a significant permitting milestone and further advances the Yuty Prometeo–San Jose Uranium Project toward prospection authorisation. These approvals meaningfully de-risk the project and reflect continued regulatory progress in Paraguay.

“As global demand for uranium and other critical minerals continues to grow, Paraguay is emerging as a stable and underexplored jurisdiction of increasing strategic relevance.

“Vanguard is focused on responsibly advancing high-quality uranium assets and positioning the company to participate in the development of diversified and secure nuclear fuel supply chains.”

In November 2025, the company began its 2025 diamond drill programme at the Redonda copper-molybdenum project in the Vancouver Mining Division near Campbell River, British Columbia, Canada.