Valmet secures order for Helen’s Vuosaari C bioenergy heating facility in Finland. (Credit: Gordon Johnson from Pixabay)

Finnish automation solutions provider Valmet has secured an order to deliver flue gas condensing plant to Helen’s Vuosaari C bioenergy heating facility in Helsinki, Finland.

Financial details of the order have not been disclosed. Valmet expects to hand over the flue gas condensing plant to Helen in December 2022.

In addition to the flue gas condensing plant, Valmet will also deliver condensate treatment equipment along with a boiler make-up water production system.

The automation solutions provider said that the new facility will have high energy efficiency, as the heat recovered from flue gases will increase district heat production by an additional 69MW with its advanced environmental technology.

Valmet pulp and energy environmental systems director Risto Hämäläinen said: “The exceptionally high heat recovery is achieved by using absorption heat pumps to cool down the scrubber water and by cooling the flue gas going into the stack to below 12 Celsius. The absorption heat pumps use low-pressure steam as the driving media instead of electricity.”

The flue gas which is condensate from the process is treated and used as raw water at the boiler plant as well as boiler make-up water after demineralizing.

Helen produces and sells electricity, district heating and district cooling. It also provides solutions for regional and renewable energy, smart housing and electric mobility.

Helen project director Antti Saikkonen said: “As the flue gases after combustion are led to the condensing plant, it is possible to utilize the fuel to its fullest.

“The heat recovery at the Vuosaari plant will increase plant efficiency to about 122 percent based on the fuel’s effective heating value.”

The company aims to achieve 100% carbon neutrality in its energy production in 2035.

