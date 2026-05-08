The wind farm is located off the Aberdeenshire coast. Credit: fokke baarssen/Shutterstock.com.

Thistle Wind Partners (TWP) has submitted an offshore consent application to the licensing and operation team of the Scottish Government’s Marine Directorate as part of the development process for the Bowdun Offshore Wind Farm.

The project, located off the Aberdeenshire coast, is now undergoing determination for both its offshore and onshore elements, following a previous application to Aberdeenshire Council in November 2025 for the onshore infrastructure.

Bowdun Offshore Wind Farm is projected to have a generation capacity exceeding 1GW and supply electricity to more than 1.2 million homes.

The construction phase, estimated to last five years, is set to create more than 700 positions in Scotland, while ongoing operations and maintenance are expected to establish around 60 longer-term roles.

The proposed wind farm will be situated in the E3 leasing zone, a 187km² area of seabed roughly 44km from Stonehaven.

Bowdun project director Ian Taylor said: “Submitting our offshore consent application marks a major step forward for the Bowdun Offshore Wind Farm and reflects the significant progress made by the team to date.

“Bowdun has been designed not only to deliver up to 1GW of clean, reliable power but to maximise economic value for Scotland – supporting a strong domestic supply chain and creating high-quality jobs across development, construction and long-term operations.”

TWP secured leasing rights to the site following a successful bid in the ScotWind leasing round conducted by Crown Estate Scotland in January 2022. The location was later named after a nearby headland.

Since its formation in 2022, TWP has lodged four major consent applications relating to both the Bowdun and Ayre Offshore Wind Farm projects under the ScotWind initiative.

Bowdun Offshore Wind Farm, which will comprise fixed foundation turbines, will connect to the electricity network via a transmission operator’s substation in the Fetteresso Forest area.