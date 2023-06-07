USACE said that the permit has been revoked as it does not comply with the water quality requirements of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and was made consideration of all information it has received

USACE revokes permit for NorthMet mine. (Credit: Dominik Vanyi on Unsplash)

NewRange Copper Nickel announced that the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has revoked its previously suspended permit for the development of NorthMet mine, in Minnesota.

A joint venture between Canadian mining companies Teck and PolyMet Mining, NewRange Copper Nickel jointly operates the NorthMet and Mesaba deposits.

USACE said that the permit has been revoked because it does not comply with the water quality requirements of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

The decision follows a thorough consideration of all information provided at a public hearing and recommendations provided by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), among others.

USACE in its statement said: “The Corps initially completed its Record of Decision and issued a Section 404 Clean Water Act individual permit for regulated activities at the NorthMet project March 21, 2019.

“The EPA agreed with the Band and recommended the Corps not reinstate the suspended permit. The permittee provided information to support their view that the project would not violate the Band’s water quality and requested the Corps reinstate the suspended permit.

“The decision does not preclude NewRange Copper Nickel from submitting a new permit application that will meet all applicable water quality requirements for its project.”

NewRange Copper Nickel said that the USACE decision reverses the thoroughly reviewed water quality data that was collected and assessed over the last decade.

The planned development of NorthMet property can produce copper, nickel, and platinum group metals (PGM) in a responsible and sustainable manner.

Through the proposed water treatment and management processes, the project will remove more than 1,400 tons of sulfate per year from the St. Louis River system.

In addition, the project will also lead to a net reduction in pre-existing mercury loading to the river system, said the joint venture company.

NewRange Copper Nickel, in its statement said: “The Corps’ decision is one that requires careful review, determined action, and further engagement with regulators and all key stakeholders.

“NewRange is reviewing all of our options as we chart a course forward for the development of the NorthMet Project in a safe and environmentally responsible manner that considers NewRange’s communities of interest.

“The NorthMet Project is a well-considered and thoroughly evaluated development opportunity that will deliver high-demand minerals that are critical to the nation’s and the world’s transition to clean energy and clean mobility technologies, and the promise of jobs and significant economic benefits for northeastern Minnesota.”