The NRC provided a 24-month review schedule for approval, which will align with the timing needs of NuScale’s U.S. customers

US Nuclear Regulatory Commission accepts NuScale Power’s standard design approval application. (Credit: NuScale Power Corporation/ Business Wire)

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) announced the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) accepted its Standard Design Approval (SDA) Application for formal review. After beginning the technical review of NuScale’s application in March 2023, the NRC has docketed the application for NuScale’s VOYGR-6 plant design featuring an uprated 77 MWe small modular nuclear reactor (SMR), which will support capacity requirements for a wider range of customers. The NRC provided a 24-month review schedule for approval, which will align with the timing needs of NuScale’s U.S. customers.

“We are pleased that the NRC has accepted our SDA application, which not only accomplishes one of our key milestones for 2023, but also brings us a step closer to providing clean, carbon-free energy to even more customers around the world,” said John Hopkins, NuScale President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our team has worked closely with the NRC for many years – we’re familiar with their process and are eager to work alongside them to achieve the successful approval of our uprated design. The NRC’s rigorous standards are recognized and respected across the globe, and approval validates the acceptability of the safety of NuScale’s carbon-free design.”

NuScale received NRC approval for its 50 MWe design in 2020 and design certification in 2023, making it the first and only SMR to achieve either milestone. The uprated design currently under review includes the same fundamental and unparalleled safety case the NRC approved in 2020 thus setting the stage for an efficient and effective review of NuScale’s SDA application.

“This Standard Design Approval will allow our customers to benefit from an increased power output from the small modular reactor design that the NRC previously reviewed and approved,” said Carrie Fosaaen, NuScale’s Vice President of Regulatory Affairs. “We will continue to work with the NRC on an expeditious, but thorough review of the SDA application.”

Source: Company Press Release