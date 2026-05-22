The development aims to integrate 5.2GW of solar capacity with a BESS totalling 19GWh. Credit: harhar38/Shutterstock.com.

Masdar and Sungrow have entered into an agreement for the supply of energy storage and photovoltaic (PV) inverter technologies to support a gigascale round-the-clock (RTC) renewable energy project in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Under the arrangement, Sungrow will deliver 7.5GW-hours (GWh) of PowerTitan 3.0 energy storage system (ESS) and 2.6GW of PV inverters.

The development, undertaken by Masdar in partnership with the Emirates Water and Electricity Company, aims to integrate 5.2GW of solar capacity with a battery energy storage system (BESS) totalling 19GWh.

The project, which broke ground in October 2025, is scheduled to commence operations in 2027, supplying continuous renewable energy at a utility scale. It involves a capital investment of more than Dh22bn ($6bn) and is expected to offset nearly 5.7 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually after coming online.

By pairing extensive solar generation with large-scale storage, the initiative aims to enable a stable electricity supply to sectors such as heavy industry, commerce, residential areas and the emerging digital sector.

The project will deploy more than 1,000 liquid-cooled PowerTitan 3.0 ESS units in combination with advanced inverter hardware designed to maintain uninterrupted grid operations.

The storage systems are configured for eight hours of charging followed by 16 hours of discharging per cycle. This arrangement facilitates consistent output capable of strengthening grid stability and operational reliability.

Technical features of the installation include a fully liquid-cooled Silicon Carbide Power Conversion System, which achieves a peak efficiency of 99.3% and overall round-trip efficiency of 90%.

The systems have been specified to operate at ambient temperatures up to 55°C without reductions in performance, addressing the region’s climatic demands.

Sungrow stated: “RTC reimagines the potential of renewable energy by overcoming intermittency. Once operational, it will produce gigascale baseload renewable energy at a globally competitive tariff for the first time.

“The project is designed to be a blueprint that can be replicated around the world.”

In March, Sungrow signed two contracts to provide BESS in South Africa and Romania. In South Africa, the company will supply 1.15GWh of commercial and industrial battery storage through its distributor Herholdt’s Group.

In Romania, Sungrow partnered with ENEVO Group to deliver BESS projects with a combined capacity of 1GWh.