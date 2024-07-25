James V. Forrestal Building — for the headquarters of the United States Department of Energy (DOE), in Southwest Washington, D.C. (Credit: JSquish/ Wikipedia (Creative Commons))

In a continued effort to expedite the development of a resilient and reliable electric grid, the US Department of Energy (DOE) today announced 20 projects across 16 states selected to receive up to $371m to accelerate the permitting of high-voltage, interstate transmission projects.

These projects, funded by President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, will also support community infrastructure projects along major new and upgraded transmission lines, including upgrading public school buildings and emergency response facilities. Administered by DOE’s Grid Deployment Office, today’s Transmission Siting and Economic Development (TSED) grants will help advance at least 16 high-impact transmission lines across the country, supporting the deployment of reliable and affordable energy for consumers and creating well-paying jobs.

The US administration is taking a wide range of actions to expand and improve electric transmission systems, including streamlining federal permitting and deploying billions of dollars to strengthen grid infrastructure. To complement these unprecedented federal actions, TSED will support permitting progress at the state and local levels and ensure that communities hosting new and upgraded transmission infrastructure benefit directly. Today’s TSED selections will help uplift communities through economic development investments that generate benefits in areas impacted by transmission development, while also accelerating project reviews by siting authorities.

Selected projects include support for:

Providing state and local siting agencies with the resources, tools, and capacity they need to complete timely review of transmission projects, which strengthens robust regional and interregional planning.

Example: Illinois Commerce Commission ($8m): The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) will launch a comprehensive new initiative to streamline and improve the transmission siting process for several Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) Long Range Transmission Planning Tranche 1 Projects in Illinois, which were planned with significant state input using MISO’s robust multi-factor regional transmission planning process. In addition to improving community engagement, the ICC will also digitise records and upgrade public-facing databases that house data on environmental and cultural resources along the two transmission lines under review.

Upgrading critical infrastructure in communities impacted by transmission development.

Example: Roosevelt Custer Regional Council ($710,000): This grant will be used to expand fire department facilities in a rural community in North Dakota to improve community resilience.

Investing in community upgrades by developing community and tourism attractions, protecting cultural and heritage landmarks, and conserving lands identified by the community as highly valued.

Example: Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources ($42.3m): Funds will be used to deploy a microgrid at a school in Barnstable, Massachusetts, reducing energy expenses, improving indoor air quality, and strengthening community resilience in emergency situations.

Supporting localised workforce development and training in communities impacted by transmission development. Selected projects will support the creation of training, apprenticeship, pre-apprenticeship, and adult-education programmes:

Example: Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Mission Indians ($5.6m): Located in California, this project will support community workforce development with education, training, and professional development in ocean and coastal policy and science.