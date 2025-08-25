Ørsted’s Revolution Wind project pauses following BOEM directive. Credit: Kate Ciembronowicz/Orsted.

Ørsted’s 704MW Revolution Wind project has been directed to halt activities on the outer continental shelf by the US Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM).

The project, located off Rhode Island’s coast, is a joint venture between Ørsted and Global Infrastructure Partner’s Skyborn Renewables.

In compliance with the BOEM order, Revolution Wind, the project holding company, is ceasing offshore activities while ensuring safety measures for both workers and the environment.

The Revolution Wind project commenced offshore construction after receiving final federal approval from BOEM last year. Currently, the project is 80% complete, with all offshore foundations and 45 out of 65 wind turbines installed.

Ørsted said that it is exploring options to resolve this issue swiftly, including engaging with permitting agencies for clarification or resolution. Potential legal proceedings may also be considered to continue construction towards a commercial operation date in the latter half of 2026.

According to the Danish energy firm, Revolution Wind holds all necessary federal and state permits, including a Construction and Operations Plan approval letter obtained in November 2023.

The project has secured 20-year power purchase agreements to supply 400MW to Rhode Island and 304MW to Connecticut, powering over 350,000 homes. The project’s neighbour, South Fork Wind, successfully delivered energy to New York with a capacity factor comparable to state baseload sources.

In a statement, Ørsted said: “Ørsted is investing into American energy generation, grid upgrades, port infrastructure, and a supply chain, including US shipbuilding and manufacturing extending to more than 40 states.

“Revolution Wind is already employing hundreds of local union workers supporting both on and offshore construction activities. Ørsted’s US offshore wind projects have totalled approximately four million labour union hours to date, two million of which are with Revolution Wind.”

The final investment decision for Revolution Wind was made in late 2023. Skyborn Renewables joined the project in September 2024 by acquiring Eversource Energy’s stake.

In early September 2024, the first turbine was installed. The project will use 65 Siemens Gamesa turbines, each with an 11MW capacity.