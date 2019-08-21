University of Adelaide's new solar panel farm will be integrated with a 420kw/1200kWh battery and microgrid

Image: Officials from the University of Adelaide. Photo: courtesy of The University of Adelaide.

Site works began at the University of Adelaide’s Roseworthy Campus for a new solar panel farm that will supply over 40% of the campus’ energy requirements.

The 1.2 MW solar panel farm will be integrated with a 420kw/1200kWh battery and microgrid.

The Solar and Energy Storage Project was one of 20 to receive funding through the State Government’s $150m Renewable Technology Fund, designed to encourage the deployment of next generation renewable energy technology in South Australia.

The University received a $778,500 grant for a hybrid battery storage solution, as part of the Roseworthy campus’ overall $7 million solar farm project.

University of Adelaide Chief Operating Officer, Mr Bruce Lines, said the solar farm is part of the University’s Sustainability Plan which outlines the University’s commitment to decreasing the environmental impact of its operations.

“Under our new strategic plan the University is tackling sustainable energy and environmental sustainability as a priority,” Mr Lines said.

“The solar farm will be a ‘living laboratory’ for students and researchers, with access to time-lapse recording of the construction, building plans and data systems for remote-energy management, energy storage and load flex.

“Our researchers will utilise the solar farm and battery storage systems for projects including energy management strategies, grid segregation, low-cost fault detection systems, system resilience, and cybersecurity.”

Minister for Energy and Mining Dan van Holst Pellekaan said: “The Marshall Liberal Government congratulates University of Adelaide on reaching this milestone and its commitment to improving renewable energy technology.”

“Put simply, this project will reduce the University’s peak electricity demand, reduce energy costs and increase the resilience of supply to the campus.”

The $1.5 million hybrid battery storage system will demonstrate the hybrid battery’s support to the South Australian electricity grid and assist the university to incorporate topics such as remote-energy management, energy storage and demand management into its teaching.

The Solar and Energy Storage Project is expected to be operational by May 2020.

Source: Company Press Release