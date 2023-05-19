Quattro has now informed United that this process has not completed and that they have commenced a new financing process which they estimate will now take a minimum of 2 months to complete

United Oil & Gas extends long stop date of North Sea licence sale. (Credit: D Thory from Pixabay)

United Oil & Gas PLC (AIM: “UOG”), the full cycle oil and gas company with a portfolio of production, development, exploration and appraisal assets, provides an update on the conditional sale of the UK Central North Sea Licence P2519 containing the Maria discovery in Block 15/18 to Quattro Energy Limited (“Quattro”) following the signing of a binding asset purchase agreement (“APA”) on 17th January 2023.

On 17th April 2023, the parties announced that they had agreed a one month extension to the 17th May 2023 of the long stop date in the APA to provide Quattro sufficient time to comply with conditions precedent related to the funding requirement under the APA. In agreeing to this extension, it was expected that this funding process was near completion. Quattro has now informed United that this process has not completed and that they have commenced a new financing process which they estimate will now take a minimum of 2 months to complete.

Following engagement with Quattro and their appointed advisor in Canada, Research Capital Corporation, the Company has agreed to grant a further extension of the long stop date to 31 July to provide sufficient time for Quattro to meet the funding requirement under the APA, and has agreed that a further extension may be required for all conditions precedent to be met to allow completion of the sale, namely regulatory approvals to enable the transfer of funds to United, and the licence assignment to Quattro. The Company will continue to support and facilitate Quattro in its funding process, however, there can be no guarantee that this new process will succeed or that the sale will be completed.

In considering this extension, the Company has reviewed its strategy and various options to deliver shareholder value, including potential alternative purchasers and transaction structures, with particular reference to the capital investment required to progress the licence through its development. Based on this, and in line with United’s strategy to actively manage its portfolio, the Company continues to believe that the sale to Quattro on the current agreed terms remains the best option for United to realise value for its shareholders. A further update will be provided to the market in due course.

Source: Company Press Release