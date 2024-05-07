Oil and gas resources from the new project development are being produced some weeks ahead of plan

ConocoPhillips’ Eldfisk field achieves first oil production. (Credit: Keri Jackson from Pixabay)

The licensees of the Eldfisk Field, operated by ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS, announce successful first oil production on the Eldfisk North Project, located in the Greater Ekofisk Area in the North Sea. Oil and gas resources from the new project development are being produced some weeks ahead of plan.

The Eldfisk North Project is located in PL018, and the licensees are TotalEnergies EP Norge AS (39.896%), ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS (35.112%), Vår Energi ASA (12.388%), Sval Energi AS (7.604%) and Petoro AS (5.000%).

In December 2022, the Norwegian authorities approved the Eldfisk North Plan for Development and Operation (PDO) with original production start scheduled in the second quarter of 2024. Cooperation and efficiency across companies have unlocked earlier first oil production.

“Sound and productive collaboration among our employees and the many contractors and business partners has contributed to strong safety results with zero personnel injuries, delivering yet another successful project ahead of schedule,” said Steinar Våge, ConocoPhillips’ President for Europe, Middle East and North Africa.

The Eldfisk North Project comprises three 6-well subsea templates located approximately seven kilometers from the Eldfisk Complex. The PDO included drilling of up to 14 wells, whereof nine are producers and the other five will inject water into the reservoir. The Eldfisk North Project will use available capacity at Eldfisk 2/7 S for processing and transportation, utilizing existing infrastructure in the Greater Ekofisk Area.

The total resource potential is in the range of 50-90 million barrels of oil equivalent while total capital expenditure is estimated at almost NOK 13 billion (USD 1.24 billion), capturing cost developments for extended drilling duration, inflation, and currency exchange rates. The project has created approximately 4,000-4,500 jobs, and more than 80% of the total contract value has been awarded to Norwegian businesses.

Source: Company Press Release