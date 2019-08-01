Powered by 40,000 high-quality N-type bifacial double glass PV modules, the solar power plant is expected to generate 10,865 MWh of electricity annually

Image: Unisun Energy Group sells 11.75MW solar park in Rilland to Alternus. Photo: courtesy of andreas160578 from Pixabay.

Unisun Energy Group (the “Company” or “UNISUN”), a global clean energy solution provider, today announced the planned sale of its 11.75 MW ground-mounted solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant in Rilland, the Netherlands, to Alternus Energy Inc, a global renewable energy company.

UNISUN developed and arranged long-term project financing for the project. The facility was successfully connected to the grid in January 2019. Powered by 40,000 high-quality N-type bifacial double glass PV modules, the solar power plant is expected to generate 10,865 MWh of electricity annually, enough to power more than 2,500 households and offset 8,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year. Rilland enjoys a 15-year government counter-party ‘Feed-in-Tariff’ (“FiT”) contract at fixed sales prices, in addition to a Power Purchase Agreement (“PPA”) with a local energy operator.

Yisha He, UNISUN’s Chairwoman, commented, “The project demonstrated UNISUN’s capabilities to take a utility-scale solar project through development, financing, and sale, and it further strengthened our position in the solar energy market in Europe. We expect Europe to be a strong growth engine for our Company in the coming years as we are partnered with local developers and already have additional projects in the near term pipeline. We are very glad to have partnered with Alternus to promote the development of renewable energy in the Netherlands.”

Source: Company Press Release