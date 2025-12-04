UK approves development of 190MW Helios solar project

The solar farm will support the generation of more than 50MW of electricity. Credit: Ajrainpix/Shutterstock.com.

Enso Energy has announced that the 190MW Helios renewable energy project has secured consent from the UK’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

The Helios solar farm project consent allows for the installation of ground-mounted solar arrays and energy storage infrastructure, supporting the generation of more than 50MW of electricity.

The project, jointly developed by Enso and Cero Generation, is situated west of Camblesforth and north of Hirst Courtney in North Yorkshire.

The scheme will also involve the construction of associated grid connection infrastructure.

Enso Green Holdings submitted the application to the Planning Inspectorate in July 2024. The application was accepted for examination in the same month.

The examination process provided an opportunity for public participation, statutory consultees, and interested parties to present evidence to the Examining Authority.

Recommendations were submitted to the secretary of state on 3 September 2025, following a six-month examination.

The Examining Authority is said to have considered all evidence and local perspectives before making its recommendation.

The final decision to grant development consent was made by Minister for Energy Consumers Martin McCluskey, on behalf of the legal authority of the energy secretary.

Enso Energy managing director Bill Rees said: “We are delighted to receive confirmation that this project has received secretary of state approval.

“It is an important project to deliver the UK government’s Clean Power 2030 targets and support the UK’s transition to homegrown renewable power.”