The project features a 5.2GW solar photovoltaic plant integrated with a 19GWh battery energy storage system. Credit: Masdar.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has initiated construction of a Dh22bn ($5.99bn) renewable energy project, featuring a 5.2GW solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant with 19 gigawatt-hour (GWh) advanced battery storage system.

The foundation stone for the initiative was laid in the presence of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Martyrs’ Affairs.

Developed by Masdar in partnership with Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC), the project aims to deliver 1GW of clean, continuous baseload power at a competitive tariff.

The project is anticipated to be the most advanced and world’s biggest solar and battery storage project, marking a transformational moment for the renewable energy sector, according to Masdar’s news release.

UAE’s Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Masdar chairman Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber stated: “As the world intensifies efforts to ensure secure, sustainable and affordable energy, the UAE is charting a new path by leveraging advanced technology and innovation to drive sustainable development. This project represents the culmination of Masdar’s two decades of expertise in renewable energy and the power of strategic partnerships in Abu Dhabi’s energy ecosystem.”

When commissioned in 2027, the project is expected to offset 5.7 million tonnes (mt) of carbon emissions annually.

The project is expected to create more than 10,000 jobs and stimulate new manufacturing facilities.

It will utilise a range of technologies to enhance efficiency and reliability, such as virtual power plant models, grid-forming capabilities and AI-enhanced forecasting.

Emirates Water and Electricity Company CEO Ahmed Ali Al Shamsi added: “This groundbreaking project reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and reaffirms our commitment to pioneering transformative innovations that support national objectives. As Abu Dhabi and the UAE emerge as global centers for AI research and innovation, this initiative will ensure sustainable energy supply for such vital sectors.”

By 2030, Masdar plans to expand its clean energy portfolio to 100GW, solidifying its position as a key player in the global energy transition.

Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi stated: “We are proud to lay the foundation stone for this world-first project, which marks a major milestone in the UAE’s efforts to advance clean energy. As Masdar’s most ambitious project to date, it demonstrates the feasibility of continuous renewable power and addresses the challenge of intermittency. It will help meet growing energy demands from AI and advanced technology sectors while opening new horizons for global renewable energy innovation.”